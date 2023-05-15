​A leading law firm in Pet​erborough is celebrating a number of new staff promotions.

Hegarty Solicitors, which has offices in Broadway, and in Stamford and Oakham, have congratulated six staff who have progressed their careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They include Martin Banwell, who joined Hegarty Solicitors in 2018 working in the wills, trusts and probate department, and Will Stokes, who joined the firm in 2020 and in the same year was recognised as a “rising star” in the Legal 500, have both become Partners with the business.

Newly promoted at Hegarty Solicitors, are from left, Martin Banwell, Natasha Downing, Chris Brown, Pavinder Khela, Will Stokes, and Emma Carter

Hegarty’s has also appointed three new Associates.

They are Pavinder Khela, who joined in 2016, Natasha Downing, who joined in 2015, and Emma Carter, who joined in 2010.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trio, says the company, have all delivered excellent levels of client care and demonstrated a reputation of excellence amongst clients.

And Hegarty’s has also announced the appointment of its first Senior Associate.

He is Chris Brown who is a family lawyer and is Head of the law firm’s Family Law department.

He said: “I am grateful to the Partners for this recognition of my hard work and the opportunity to progress within the firm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hegarty’s Senior Partner, Kally Singh, said: “At Hegarty Solicitors we are committed to developing our staff and supporting them in their personal growth.