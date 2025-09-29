Celebrating 12 years of Slimming World Success - and a fresh new start!

After 12 wonderful years of supporting members on their Slimming World journeys, we’re thrilled to announce a new chapter for our group — we’re moving to a brand-new venue at Oundle Road Baptist Church in Woodston!

Fom the very first weigh-in to the countless milestones, shared recipes, and heartfelt celebrations, our Slimming World family has grown stronger, healthier, and more connected with every passing year. Whether you’ve been with us from the beginning or just joined recently, you’ve helped shape a community that’s full of warmth, encouragement, and determination.

“It’s never just about weight loss — it’s about confidence, friendships, and finding joy in everyday victories.” — Clair, Consultant

A Look Back at 12 Years of Transformation - Thousands of pounds lost — and even more smiles gained - Countless cups of tea, motivational Mondays, and recipe swaps - Lifelong friendships formed through shared goals and mutual support - Competitions & food tasters, fundraising communities built.

Our New Home: Oundle Road Baptist Church, Oundle Road, Woodston Starting Wednesday 1st Oct 5.30pm & 7pm and Thursday 2nd Oct 9.30am.

It’s a bright, welcoming space with easy access, plenty of parking, and room for our ever-growing Slimming World family. We’re bringing all the same warmth, support, and inspiration — just with a fresh new backdrop.

Whether you’re restarting your journey or stepping through the doors for the first time, there’s never been a better time to join us.

Here’s to the Next Chapter As we celebrate 12 years of transformation, we’re more committed than ever to helping you achieve your goals — whatever they may be.

Come along, bring a friend, and let’s make this next chapter even more inspiring than the last. Here’s to health, happiness, and a whole lot of slimming success — see you at Oundle Road Baptist Church!