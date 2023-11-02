News you can trust since 1948
Care home has a 'Latte Fun' For Age UK Coffee Morning

Residents, family and members of the local community came together at the Chater Lodge Care Home in Ketton, Stamford as we held an Age UK Coffee Morning on Wednesday 1st November to raise awareness for Age UK.
By Mark Shelton
Published 2nd Nov 2023
Chater Lodge Care Homes coffee morning was a big success – as the local community and our home enjoyed a wonderful morning of music filled fun! Featuring seasonal mulled cider, cakes, refreshments and special guests the Stamford U3A Ukulele Club

Age UK is the country’s leading charity dedicated to helping everyone make the most of later life. The over-60s is the fastest-growing group in society and there are more of us than ever before. Ageing is not an illness, but it can be challenging.

Zoe Postgate, General Manager at Chater Lodge Care Home, said: “Holding our own Age UK coffee morning has been a huge amount of fun and everyone at the home is always keen to support this fantastic charity in any way we can. We are very glad to be able to do our bit to raise further awareness for the charity.”

Residents and colleagues enjoying the Age UK coffee morningResidents and colleagues enjoying the Age UK coffee morning
Chater Lodge Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Chater Lodge provides residential care, dementia care and respite care for 46 residents from respite care to long term stays.

