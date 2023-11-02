Care home has a 'Latte Fun' For Age UK Coffee Morning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chater Lodge Care Homes coffee morning was a big success – as the local community and our home enjoyed a wonderful morning of music filled fun! Featuring seasonal mulled cider, cakes, refreshments and special guests the Stamford U3A Ukulele Club

Age UK is the country’s leading charity dedicated to helping everyone make the most of later life. The over-60s is the fastest-growing group in society and there are more of us than ever before. Ageing is not an illness, but it can be challenging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zoe Postgate, General Manager at Chater Lodge Care Home, said: “Holding our own Age UK coffee morning has been a huge amount of fun and everyone at the home is always keen to support this fantastic charity in any way we can. We are very glad to be able to do our bit to raise further awareness for the charity.”

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents and colleagues enjoying the Age UK coffee morning