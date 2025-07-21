Cambridgeshire’s PUDLO acquired by admixture manufacturer

Concrete admixture manufacturer Oscrete has acquired Cambridgeshire-based structural waterproofing specialists, PUDLO, in a strategic move to diversify and strengthen the business.

PUDLO is a market leader in structural waterproofing and gas protection systems across the UK. This latest development follows the company’s 2024 acquisition by Malcolm Thornton, Managing Director of UK Property Repair Group, who recognised PUDLO’s potential to complement his existing business, Preservation Treatments Limited. Malcolm’s vision prepared the business for its next phase of growth in 2025 and the UK Property Repair Group will now retain a 25% shareholding in PUDLO.

Yorkshire-based Oscrete, a leading UK supplier of specialist construction chemicals since 1983, manufactures and supplies a wide range of concrete admixtures for precast and ready-mix concrete, as well as the ready-to-use mortar industries.

Malcolm Thornton said: “Oscrete is well-positioned to take PUDLO to new heights, leveraging their expertise and resources and enabling both operations to offer a broader spectrum of concrete admixture solutions while expanding their customer base throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland.

“We are looking forward to continuing the strong trading relationship between Preservation Treatments Limited and PUDLO as we move into this exciting new chapter.”

Oscrete was formed in 1983 when new markets were found for the oil and surfactant products made by its former parent company and laundry detergent manufacturer, Christeyns. Oscrete rapidly developed products for precast concrete, ready-mix concrete and mortar, leading to the growth of the brand as a specialised, high performance concrete admixtures producer.

Oscrete Director Scott Wilson said: “The acquisition of PUDLO aligns with Oscrete’s long-term strategy of sustainable growth through innovation and strategic partnerships. It is a significant milestone for Oscrete and reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality solutions to the construction sector. PUDLO’S product range will complement and enhance our current portfolio of concrete admixtures and open new doors to new market segments and regions, broadening our customer base and reinforcing our position in the construction industry.”

With more than 150 years of expertise, PUDLO is one of the world’s oldest waterproofing brands with its gas proofing and waterproofing service providing solutions for basements, podium decks, swimming pools and all below ground structures. PUDLO’s projects include technical support and materials for the construction of the world’s tallest dancing fountains in Dubai, YAS Marina Viceroy Hotel in Abu Dhabi and the National Gemstone Centre in Derbyshire.

The company’s waterproofing systems are currently specified in over 120 live construction projects across the UK — a number that continues to grow.

PUDLO managing director Gary Laird added: “I’m thrilled to be continuing the momentum of PUDLO’s growth that has been built over the past 15 months. It’s an exciting time as this partnership opens new doors for innovation, growth and delivering even greater choice to our customers. We’re building on a strong foundation and, along with our talented team, I’m looking forward to helping drive the next phase of PUDLO’s journey.”

Oscrete was advised on this acquisition by Rob Burton at Castle Square Corporate Finance, and Amy Pierechod at Gordons LLP.