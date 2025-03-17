Cambridgeshire Search and Rescue receives funding from Cala Homes

Cambridgeshire Search and Rescue (CamSAR) will benefit from new high-quality torches and equipment thanks to an £840 donation from housebuilder, Cala Homes North Home Counties (NHC).

CamSAR, the lowland search and rescue team for Cambridgeshire, responds to around 50 to 60 incidents a year, working to locate high-risk and vulnerable missing persons, including children, elderly people with dementia, and those at risk of self-harm.

The organisation, which is volunteer-based and relies solely on grants, has used the funds to purchase essential equipment to improve its operations.

Ciara Whitty, Trustee at Cambridge Search and Rescue, expressed her gratitude for the funds: “We are extremely grateful to Cala Homes for its kind donation, which has allowed us to buy four rechargeable torches. “Across the whole year, our callouts often take place in dark, rural areas. The torches will allow us to enhance our operations, ultimately improving visibility, safety and efficiency.

Cambridgeshire Search & Rescue volunteers

Jason Colmer, Regional Director of Sales, and Marketing for Cala NHC said:

“This contribution will help to ensure that we can continue to provide our services to the people of Cambridgeshire, making the community safer for all. We are very proud to support Cambridge Search and Rescue which provides a vital service throughout Cambridgeshire.”

“Cala’s focus has consistently centred on people and their communities, with the Community Pledge signifying our dedication to improving the areas in which we build. Through our Pledges, we aim to make a direct impact on the lives of those around our developments and the organisations that matter to them.

“It's amazing organisations like Cambridge Search and Rescue that make the Community Pledges worthwhile. We will continue to help other local causes that mean the most to our residents and neighbours.”

Cala encourages schools, charities, and community groups from across Cambridgeshire to apply for funding through the Community Pledge so they can address local needs through bursaries, grants, and sponsorships.

For further information about CamSAR, please visit its website at www.camsar.org