Building site manager in Peterborough wins national construction award
A construction manager on a Peterborough building site has won a prestigious award.
Paul Vasey, former site manager and now construction manager at Allison Homes East, has received the National Site Manager of The Year Award from LABC Warranty.
The honour is for exceptional work at the Harriers Rest development, off Lawrence Road. in Wittering. The development is a collection of three, four and five bedroom homes.
The Site Manager Awards celebrate the dedication and commitment it takes to deliver quality sites, and each year site managers are rewarded for their outstanding contribution to construction.
Mr Vasey said: “When I was notified of the regional win I was shocked and surprised, it took a lot of time to sink in, and going on to take home the national win is even more of a shock.
"This is a huge personal accomplishment, it has helped pave the way for my recent promotion to Construction Manager and is something I have always strived for.
“This award win from a business perspective is a massive achievement, as collectively winning awards is the trajectory we are pursuing.
“By winning these awards, it dovetails into building desirable developments and communities which is great for our reputation.”
Glyn Mabey, managing director for Allison Homes East, said: “We are all incredibly proud of Paul and everything he has achieved at Harriers Rest.
"He is an exceptional member of the team.”