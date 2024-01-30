Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​A construction manager on a Peterborough building site has won a prestigious award.

​Paul Vasey, former site manager and now construction manager at Allison Homes East, has received the National Site Manager of The Year Award from LABC Warranty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The honour is for exceptional work at the Harriers Rest development, off Lawrence Road. in Wittering. The development is a collection of three, four and five bedroom homes.

Paul Vasey, former site manager and now construction manager at Allison Homes East, centre, with his National Site Manager of The Year Award from LABC Warranty.

The Site Manager Awards celebrate the dedication and commitment it takes to deliver quality sites, and each year site managers are rewarded for their outstanding contribution to construction.

Mr Vasey said: “When I was notified of the regional win I was shocked and surprised, it took a lot of time to sink in, and going on to take home the national win is even more of a shock.

"This is a huge personal accomplishment, it has helped pave the way for my recent promotion to Construction Manager and is something I have always strived for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This award win from a business perspective is a massive achievement, as collectively winning awards is the trajectory we are pursuing.

“By winning these awards, it dovetails into building desirable developments and communities which is great for our reputation.”

Glyn Mabey, managing director for Allison Homes East, said: “We are all incredibly proud of Paul and everything he has achieved at Harriers Rest.