News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
9 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
13 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
15 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
15 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
15 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Builder Allison Homes helps to create sensory garden at Peterborough's Calman Colaiste College

Business donates 25 plasterboard pallets

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 28th Mar 2023, 12:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 12:17 BST

​A homes builder is helping to create a sensory area at a specialist college in Peterborough.

Calman Colaiste College, in Wisbech Road, Thorney, has been gifted 25 plasterboard pallets by Allison Homes, of Bourne.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The independent specialist college provides further education for young adults with autism, learning disabilities and other needs.

From left, Naomi Tickle, Apprenticeship Development Manager at Allison Homes, Rebecca Willet and Michael Haydon from Calman Colaiste College at Thorney, Peterborough.
From left, Naomi Tickle, Apprenticeship Development Manager at Allison Homes, Rebecca Willet and Michael Haydon from Calman Colaiste College at Thorney, Peterborough.
From left, Naomi Tickle, Apprenticeship Development Manager at Allison Homes, Rebecca Willet and Michael Haydon from Calman Colaiste College at Thorney, Peterborough.
Most Popular

The pallets will be used to create a boundary around the sensory area as well as in chairs, benches and planters.

Rebecca Willett, the college’s Creative Arts Tutor, said: “We are very grateful for the donation of the pallets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Our learners will use them as material to make new things as part of our ongoing enterprise skill project.”

Rob Crossland, director at Allison Homes, which is building homes at Abbey Park, near the college, said: “We were delighted to be able to assist the college with their sensory area project.”

Read More
Builder Allison Homes donates ex-show home furniture to British Heart Foundation
PeterboroughBourne