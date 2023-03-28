​A homes builder is helping to create a sensory area at a specialist college in Peterborough.

Calman Colaiste College, in Wisbech Road, Thorney, has been gifted 25 plasterboard pallets by Allison Homes, of Bourne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The independent specialist college provides further education for young adults with autism, learning disabilities and other needs.

From left, Naomi Tickle, Apprenticeship Development Manager at Allison Homes, Rebecca Willet and Michael Haydon from Calman Colaiste College at Thorney, Peterborough.

The pallets will be used to create a boundary around the sensory area as well as in chairs, benches and planters.

Rebecca Willett, the college’s Creative Arts Tutor, said: “We are very grateful for the donation of the pallets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our learners will use them as material to make new things as part of our ongoing enterprise skill project.”