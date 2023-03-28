Builder Allison Homes helps to create sensory garden at Peterborough's Calman Colaiste College
Business donates 25 plasterboard pallets
A homes builder is helping to create a sensory area at a specialist college in Peterborough.
Calman Colaiste College, in Wisbech Road, Thorney, has been gifted 25 plasterboard pallets by Allison Homes, of Bourne.
The independent specialist college provides further education for young adults with autism, learning disabilities and other needs.
The pallets will be used to create a boundary around the sensory area as well as in chairs, benches and planters.
Rebecca Willett, the college’s Creative Arts Tutor, said: “We are very grateful for the donation of the pallets.
"Our learners will use them as material to make new things as part of our ongoing enterprise skill project.”
Rob Crossland, director at Allison Homes, which is building homes at Abbey Park, near the college, said: “We were delighted to be able to assist the college with their sensory area project.”