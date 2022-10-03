A leading homes builder based in Bourne has gifted tens of thousands of pounds of furniture to a national charity.

Allison Homes has donated about £80,000 worth of furniture to The British Heart Foundation (BHF), which will be sold in charity shops across the region to raise money for the organisation.

The furniture was previously used to decorate the show homes at various Allison Homes developments.

From left, Naomi Tickle, Rob Crossland, Ryan from The British Heart Foundation, John Anderson, Group Chief Executive at Allison Homes. Back row: Phillip Dance and Chris Machin

It means the donation also serves the dual purpose of reusing the furniture in a sustainable way.

Karen Wilson, the charity's Area Manager, said: “We are delighted and very grateful to Allison Homes for their incredible donation.

"Our shops rely on donations, like this one, to continue raising money to fund lifesaving research into heart and circulatory diseases.”

Rob Crossland, Construction Director at Allison Homes, said: “At Allison Homes we’re all about giving back and doing our bit to make a positive impact.

"We were delighted to be able to help BHF with this donation and are very proud that our contribution will help to fund such important research.

“We look forward to finding more opportunities to give back and support local communities going forward.”

Allison Homes was launched seven years ago by Larkfleet Homes in a bid to strengthen its operations across this region.

The group builds apartments to luxury homes for the open market and for social landlords.