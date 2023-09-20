Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The branch of Boots located at Bretton Medical Practice is to close next month.

The store will close on October 28 and patients who use it to collect their prescriptions have been advised that the nearest branch to now do so will be the one located on the Bretton Centre, next to the large Sainsbury’s.

Patients have been asked to pop in and request the change.

Boots still has other stores in Peterborough at Queensgate and Serpentine Green in Hampton.