News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury

Boots at Peterborough medical centre to close

The pharmacy will close in October.
By Ben Jones
Published 19th Sep 2023, 16:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The branch of Boots located at Bretton Medical Practice is to close next month.

The store will close on October 28 and patients who use it to collect their prescriptions have been advised that the nearest branch to now do so will be the one located on the Bretton Centre, next to the large Sainsbury’s.

Patients have been asked to pop in and request the change.

Boots still has other stores in Peterborough at Queensgate and Serpentine Green in Hampton.

Feedback can be provided to Boots at talktobootspharmacy.com. Store code 1331.

Related topics:BootsPeterborough