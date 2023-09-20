Boots at Peterborough medical centre to close
The pharmacy will close in October.
By Ben Jones
Published 19th Sep 2023, 16:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST
The branch of Boots located at Bretton Medical Practice is to close next month.
The store will close on October 28 and patients who use it to collect their prescriptions have been advised that the nearest branch to now do so will be the one located on the Bretton Centre, next to the large Sainsbury’s.
Patients have been asked to pop in and request the change.
Boots still has other stores in Peterborough at Queensgate and Serpentine Green in Hampton.
Feedback can be provided to Boots at talktobootspharmacy.com. Store code 1331.