Boat builder Fairline Yachts is on crest of a wave as it create 100 plus jobs in Oundle
A luxury boat builder is creating more than 100 jobs at its Oundle manufacturing centre and is to host an open day for potential staff.
Fairline Yachts employs 450 people at its base in Nene Valley Business Park but says it needs more workers to fulfil its booming order book.
But a spokesperson said finding skilled staff is a challenge for the company.
Now Fairline is to host an open day at its Oundle centre from noon to 4pm on March 2 for would-be recruits.
The company says its order book is worth £100 million and that despite overcoming the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, which included difficulties obtaining raw materials because of disruption to its global supply chain, the predominant issue is finding skilled staff.
The spokesperson said: “While we have successfully navigated through supply chain challenges and ensured a stable flow of parts and materials, the missing link to our final success rests in the skilled boat builders who will contribute to our 2024 success story.
“Nipuna Weeras, our HR Business Partner, has been spearheading the recruitment of local boat builders for years and has recruited and trained a large number of skilled individuals, including young talents who have joined Fairline and excelled in their skills as they grow within the business.
“However, we face unique challenges in our landlocked location with a limited pool of skilled individuals.
"To overcome these challenges, our team has established comprehensive training programs for aspiring trainees, offering them the opportunity to become an integral part of our distinctive manufacturing business.
"With the ambitious goal of recruiting 100 plus boat builders, we warmly welcome anyone eager to join Fairline and embark on a journey towards a winning story.
He added: “Our order book has reached its highest levels, and our dealer network stands as strong as ever.
“As we actively pursue the manufacturing of award-winning yachts for the global market this year, we find ourselves in need of new recruits to join our dynamic team and meet the demand in our order book.
“This isn't just an invitation for new talent. We extend a warm welcome to all former Fairline staff members interested in rejoining us for the exciting journey that lies ahead."
Anyone wanting more details should email [email protected]