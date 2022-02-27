Awards success for staff at Peterborough-based Abax

From left, Mark Smith, Kevin Bull and Bruce Parker.

Colleagues at Abax, based at the Allia Business Centre, in London Road, collected a raft of company awards for their sales and innovation skills.

They were up against colleagues in Abax offices Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Poland who all took part in the virtual awards broadcast.

The Peterborough winners were Bruce Parker for best salesperson, Mark Smith, best salesperson (second place), Craig Allan, innovator of the year, and Jon Hearn, employee of the year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were presented with trophies and champagne by Kevin Bull, Abax commercial director.