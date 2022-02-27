Awards success for staff at Peterborough-based Abax
Staff at a telematics and fleet management company in Peterborough are celebrating after an awards triumph.
Colleagues at Abax, based at the Allia Business Centre, in London Road, collected a raft of company awards for their sales and innovation skills.
They were up against colleagues in Abax offices Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Poland who all took part in the virtual awards broadcast.
The Peterborough winners were Bruce Parker for best salesperson, Mark Smith, best salesperson (second place), Craig Allan, innovator of the year, and Jon Hearn, employee of the year.
They were presented with trophies and champagne by Kevin Bull, Abax commercial director.
He said: “It gave us the opportunity to demonstrate the talent we have right here.”