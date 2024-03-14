Aran Group donates £5000 to local charity to help tackle fuel poverty
Aran Group, a leading energy efficiency company, recently announced their Corporate Social Responsibility programme, which includes support for local charities and groups - benefiting the communities in the areas they work. In Cambridgeshire, they selected environment charity PECT, with a focus on their Energy Advice service, which aligns well with Aran Group’s mission of providing retrofit solutions and supporting householders suffering from fuel poverty.
PECT’s Energy Advice service has helped over 2000 households across the region reduce their energy use and saved them an estimated total of over £150,000 so far through fuel vouchers, local support schemes and home improvement grants.
“We are delighted to support PECT and their Energy Advice service to continue to support Cambridgeshire residents minimising the impacts of fuel poverty”, says Mark Randall, Managing Director at Aran Group.
“The generous donation from Aran Group will enable us to reach more families living in fuel poverty and give them the tools and support to make their homes more efficient, which will, in turn, reduce their energy bills,” says Nikki Dekker, Domestic Energy Lead at PECT.
Aran Group is dedicated to accelerating the uptake of energy efficiency measures for buildings by delivering compelling holistic solutions and reducing carbon emissions, whilst providing excellent customer service. Aran Group has been operating for 20 years, delivering 1000s of energy-saving installations over the East of England and the South East.
Aran Group have also provided several donations to other charitable organisations over Norfolk, Kent and Suffolk including women’s centres, community hubs and food banks.