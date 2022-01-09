Anglian Water announces its largest apprenticeship recruitment drive for Peterborough

Anglian Water is launching 54 apprenticeships across Peterborough and its surrounding areas.

The company is offering new Level 3 and 4 operational apprenticeship positions encouraging people to consider working within the utilities industry. This is the largest number of positions the water company has opened up and provides the perfect route for budding engineers and technicians into this vital area of work. Anglian Water has bases in Peterborough, Huntingdon, Ely and Cambridge

As key workers, the Anglian Water workforce plays a vital role in keeping taps running, toilets flushing and drains draining.

The water company, which has a big requirement for science and engineering skills in its workforce, offers apprentices an opportunity to work and learn in operational, maintenance and engineering roles across the region, guaranteeing a permanent role at the end of the course, along with a nationally recognised qualification.

Grant Duller, network technician apprentice at Anglian Water said: “I joined the apprenticeship scheme last year applying at the beginning of the year and haven’t looked back.

“Anglian Water apprentices are an important part of the business and I have felt incredibly valued. The company invest a lot in our training and development to help us gain valuable and practical skills as well as achieving a nationally recognised qualification. With the Level 3 Apprenticeship Standard I will gain it will give a great start to my career that will enable me to ultimately progress within Anglian Water.”

Courses can last between 18 months and four years, depending on the type of role, and is often a mixture of classroom and practical hands-on learning supporting the team across the region.

The apprenticeship opportunities will be open for applications until 13th February, with successful applicants set to start their roles in August/September 2022.