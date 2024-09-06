Amazon team takes to the water in aid of hospice

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A team of employees from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Peterborough has taken part in the city's annual Dragon Boat Festival in aid of Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thirteen employees from the fulfilment centre in Peterborough took part in the city's annual Dragon Boat Festival, donating just under £1,000 to the race charity partner Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice. Amazon in Peterborough has taken part in the boat race supporting the hospice for several years.

The hospice team provides expert and compassionate palliative care to people living with life-limiting conditions, as well as supporting their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James House, one of the Amazon employees who nominated the charity and took part in the Dragon Boat Race, said:

Amazon team takes part in annual Dragon Boat Race Festival for Sue Ryder

“We had a great day at the Dragon Boat Festival, racing across the water and soaking up the sun, all while raising money for Sue Ryder. The hospice offers an exceptional standard of care for patients and I’m pleased Amazon is supporting the charity once again with this donation.”

Asif Shaheed from Sue Ryder added:

“We’d like to thank the team at Amazon Peterborough for this donation and for ongoing support of the Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival, where we’ve been the festival charity partner for the last 24 races. Support from companies like Amazon means we can be there when it matters for families going through the most difficult times of their lives.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 4 million surplus goods to over 400,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, and London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazon team takes part in annual Dragon Boat Race Festival for Sue Ryder

Amazon has supported more than 700,000 students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.