Amazon Peterborough backs Nene Park Trust

Peterborough’s Nene Park Trust has received a £1,000 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre in the city.

The donation was made to the Trust, a charity which looks after over 1,750 acres of green space, and uses its expertise in wildlife, people and place for the benefit of the people of Peterborough and beyond.

The donation from Amazon will go towards the ongoing work of Nene Park Trust to look after and maintain spaces in the Peterborough community for people and wildlife to flourish in.

Alongside the donation, a 20-strong team volunteers from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Peterborough helped mulch trees with the park ranger team.

Amazon volunteers helping mulch trees with Nene Park Trust

Anna Pawlak-Pryka, one of the Amazon volunteers, said:

“It was great to help the Nene Park team prepare the park for summer. We had a brilliant time and we’re pleased Amazon is supporting the trust with this donation.”

Andrea Finbow, Project Development Officer at Nene Park Trust responsible for volunteering added:

“The Nene Park Trust team would like to thank Amazon for this donation. It was greatly appreciated to have some extra hands available to help with one of the many jobs needed to keep our spaces looking lovely.”

Amazon supports the communities where it operates and has delivered free computer science and STEM education programmes to more than 700,000 students across the UK through Amazon Future Engineer.

Amazon helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast. And through its Multibank initiative, co-founded with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Amazon has supported more than 200,000 families experiencing poverty, with the donation of more than 2 million surplus essential goods.