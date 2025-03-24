Allia and Barclays Eagle Labs open fully funded training to help Peterborough businesses grow, secure funding, and harness AI

Entrepreneurs, startups, charities and social enterprises in Peterborough now have the chance to access fully funded, expert-led training to scale their businesses, secure funding, and adopt AI-driven growth strategies.

The Allia Digital Growth Accelerator, supported by the Barclays Eagle Labs Ecosystem Partnership Programme, funded by UK Government, provides free, self-paced training designed to equip founders and small businesses with practical skills to survive and thrive in today’s competitive landscape.

With structured learning in business development, fundraising, and digital innovation, the programme aims to remove common barriers to growth and support businesses at critical early stages.

Umesh Kumar, Head of Venture Support commented: “At Allia, we know that access to high-quality business training is often limited by cost and availability. This initiative ensures that founders, businesses and charities across Peterborough can gain expert guidance in securing funding, scaling operations, and integrating AI—without financial constraints.

"It’s a game-changer for early-stage businesses. In line with Allia’s commitment to amplifying impact, the training will be particularly useful for organisations and founders who are purpose driven, and focussed on delivering social or environmental value in what they do. We know that, for these impact driver organisations in particular, finding the time and resource for training and development can be particularly challenging, and wanted to create a solution where they could benefit from high-value expertise at no cost.”

The programme offers four tailored learning tracks:

Impact to Income – Helping founders turn their ideas into revenue-generating businesses.

Solo to Scale – Supporting freelancers and consultants to grow beyond a one-person business.

Build to Win – Teaching charities and social enterprises how to secure funding through grant applications.

AI for Social Impact – Helping organisations use AI for business growth and efficiency.

Applications are open to entrepreneurs, charities, and small businesses across Peterborough, with all training delivered online. Participants complete a simple application process before gaining access to the learning platform.

Stephen Brown, Director of Barclays Eagle Labs said: “Eagle Labs are supporting the growth of the innovation economy in the U.K. Our government funded Ecosystem Partnership Programme enables us to allocate matched funding to organisations like Allia to help founders access the support they need to grow.

“We are proud to be able to support projects such as this, designed to help early-stage entrepreneurs. This ensures our ongoing commitment to the key sectors vital to the continued growth of local economies across the country.”

The programme is free of charge and available until March 31. Businesses interested in applying can do so at: https://futurebusinesscentre.co.uk/programmes/allia-digital-growth-accelerator/