Aldi have revealed plans to build a new supermarket in Bourne.

The firm have said the plans, if given the go ahead, would see the store built on West Road in the town, and would create 40 new full time jobs. The firm said the store would see more than £5 million invested into the local economy.

A consultation on the proposals is now running, asking residents for their views.

A CGI image of what the store could look like. Pic: Aldi

A spokesperson for the firm said; “Aldi has long wanted to expand its offer of amazing value and choice to the residents of Bourne, and this site on West Road presents an ideal location.

“Our proposals would provide a bespoke and respectful Aldi food store at the edge of Bourne that sits in harmony with its surroundings.

“By providing real affordable choice, a new Aldi food store in Bourne would help ease the impact of the current cost-of-living crisis. The new store would provide customers with better-value products to help make their money go further.”

The store would have 127 car parking spaces, with four electric car parking spaces – and the infrastructure for 22 more.

Residents can have their say in person at 1 Hub, Queens Road, Bourne, between 3pm and 7pm on 23 February.

They can also make their views heard online, by visiting https://aldiconsultation.co.uk/bourne/. The consultation runs until February 28.

