​A leading accounting and tax advisory firm is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its offices in Wisbech.

​Moore Thompson, which also has offices in Cygnet Park, Hampton, says the Wisbech operations have played a central role in the firm’s success.

A spokesman for the firm said: “Over the past three decades, the Wisbech team has been more than just accountants, they have been key contributors to the growth and prosperity of local businesses.

Staff at Moore Thompson in Wisbech have celebrated the 30th anniversary of the business

Moore Thompson says a notable figure in the business’ milestone is Sharon Kisby, who celebrates her 34th anniversary as an accounts assistant.

Her long service is a testament to the firm’s commitment to building lasting relationships and upholding its core values.

She said: “The past 30 years have seen major advancements in IT and software development, rendering manual cashbooks redundant in favour of the new cloud accounting revolution, online services for just about every aspect of accountancy services that we provide and electronic contact with clients becoming the norm.

“No two days are the same at the Wisbech Office, with our wide spectrum of Clients requiring varying levels of support and services.”

Robert Blair, a partner at the Wisbech office, said: “We are so proud to be celebrating such an important landmark in our firm’s history.

He added: "Wisbech and the surrounding area has played a vital role in the growth of our practice across the East of England, so it is wonderful to be a part of these celebrations.”