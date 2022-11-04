A first look inside Peterborough's stunning new Latin American restaurant and cocktail bar
For the next 10 days it will remain hidden from view – but here is a sneak peek inside Peterborough’s new Las Iguanas restaurant and cocktail bar.
By Brad Barnes
4 minutes ago
Customers will get to see inside – and get a taste of what is on offer – at the Latin American-inspired venue in Church Street on November 14.
But we couldn’t wait – and here is an exclusive first look at the signature tropical green plant walls, vibrant flashes of neon, twinkling lights and standout murals inspired by the landscapes of Mexico, Brazil and beyond.
Undefined: readMore
Page 1 of 3