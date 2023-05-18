A Bourne-based maker and supplier of ‘welfare cabins’ for construction sites is celebrating a surge in orders.​

The company, based in Pinfold Road, says it has secured a ‘significant’ number of orders for its recently launched Deep Green GenFree solar-powered welfare cabin range.

The rise in orders follows six months in which the company focused on placing the generator-free cabins on demonstration with large hire companies.

Some of the welfare cabins under construction at the Bourne factory of Boss Cabins

Boss Cabins Managing Director James Kearsey said: “We are delighted that all our work demoing and trialling these units is paying off and welfare end users are seeing the real benefits of generator-free welfare cabins in terms of 100 per cent silent operation, zero generator-related fuel use and zero CO2 emissions for most of the year.

"From a fleet owners’ point of view, these cabins also remove a huge cost and headache to the business, eliminating all generator servicing expenditure and all risk of generator breakdowns.

He added: “A number of successful demos have been completed with contractors such as Balfour Beatty, Barhale, Bowmer & Kirkland, Danaher and Walsh, Costain, Erith Group, McAleer & Rushe and Morgan Sindall amongst many others, with every one producing phenomenal results.