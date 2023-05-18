News you can trust since 1948
A Bourne-based company is celebrating a surge in orders for its solar-powered welfare cabins

​Firm takes 634 orders for next half year

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 18th May 2023, 16:17 BST- 1 min read

A Bourne-based maker and supplier of ‘welfare cabins’ for construction sites is celebrating a surge in orders.​

The company, based in Pinfold Road, says it has secured a ‘significant’ number of orders for its recently launched Deep Green GenFree solar-powered welfare cabin range.

The rise in orders follows six months in which the company focused on placing the generator-free cabins on demonstration with large hire companies.

Some of the welfare cabins under construction at the Bourne factory of Boss CabinsSome of the welfare cabins under construction at the Bourne factory of Boss Cabins
Boss Cabins Managing Director James Kearsey said: “We are delighted that all our work demoing and trialling these units is paying off and welfare end users are seeing the real benefits of generator-free welfare cabins in terms of 100 per cent silent operation, zero generator-related fuel use and zero CO2 emissions for most of the year.

"From a fleet owners’ point of view, these cabins also remove a huge cost and headache to the business, eliminating all generator servicing expenditure and all risk of generator breakdowns.

He added: “A number of successful demos have been completed with contractors such as Balfour Beatty, Barhale, Bowmer & Kirkland, Danaher and Walsh, Costain, Erith Group, McAleer & Rushe and Morgan Sindall amongst many others, with every one producing phenomenal results.

“We are delighted confidence in our generator-free welfare concept has now reached such a point that large orders have been placed and last month we secured orders over the next six months for 634 GenFree cabins.”

