A Bourne-based company is celebrating a surge in orders for its solar-powered welfare cabins
Firm takes 634 orders for next half year
A Bourne-based maker and supplier of ‘welfare cabins’ for construction sites is celebrating a surge in orders.
The company, based in Pinfold Road, says it has secured a ‘significant’ number of orders for its recently launched Deep Green GenFree solar-powered welfare cabin range.
The rise in orders follows six months in which the company focused on placing the generator-free cabins on demonstration with large hire companies.
Boss Cabins Managing Director James Kearsey said: “We are delighted that all our work demoing and trialling these units is paying off and welfare end users are seeing the real benefits of generator-free welfare cabins in terms of 100 per cent silent operation, zero generator-related fuel use and zero CO2 emissions for most of the year.
"From a fleet owners’ point of view, these cabins also remove a huge cost and headache to the business, eliminating all generator servicing expenditure and all risk of generator breakdowns.
He added: “A number of successful demos have been completed with contractors such as Balfour Beatty, Barhale, Bowmer & Kirkland, Danaher and Walsh, Costain, Erith Group, McAleer & Rushe and Morgan Sindall amongst many others, with every one producing phenomenal results.
“We are delighted confidence in our generator-free welfare concept has now reached such a point that large orders have been placed and last month we secured orders over the next six months for 634 GenFree cabins.”