13 jobs created as Peterborough opens its latest Greggs shop

Peterborough now has six stand-alone Greggs shops.

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greggs has officially opened its latest shop in Peterborough on Wednesday (May 14).

The shop is located on Padholme Road East and has been created by converting the former car sales showroom More Cars Ltd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shop has created 13 jobs and will be open from 6am to 7pm Monday to Saturday and 8am to 5pm on Sunday.

The new Greggs on Padholme Road East.

The shop is linked up to the Greggs App, which allows users to click and collect as well as earn rewards. New users of the Greggs App also receive a free hot drink of their choice upon registration, as well as a free sweet treat to celebrate their birthday each year.

Shop Manager, Shell Weakley, said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop. We’ve got an amazing range of iconic savouries, Fairtrade hot drinks, hot food and healthier choices available for takeaway, sit-in or Click + Collect.”

Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop in Peterborough has brought 13 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.”