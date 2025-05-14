13 jobs created as Peterborough opens its latest Greggs shop

By Ben Jones
Published 14th May 2025, 13:03 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 18:16 BST
Peterborough now has six stand-alone Greggs shops.

Greggs has officially opened its latest shop in Peterborough on Wednesday (May 14).

The shop is located on Padholme Road East and has been created by converting the former car sales showroom More Cars Ltd.

The shop has created 13 jobs and will be open from 6am to 7pm Monday to Saturday and 8am to 5pm on Sunday.

The new Greggs on Padholme Road East.placeholder image
The new Greggs on Padholme Road East.

The shop is linked up to the Greggs App, which allows users to click and collect as well as earn rewards. New users of the Greggs App also receive a free hot drink of their choice upon registration, as well as a free sweet treat to celebrate their birthday each year.

Shop Manager, Shell Weakley, said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop. We’ve got an amazing range of iconic savouries, Fairtrade hot drinks, hot food and healthier choices available for takeaway, sit-in or Click + Collect.”

Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop in Peterborough has brought 13 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.”

