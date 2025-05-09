Yoga with Alpacas comes to Cherry Hinton care home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An uplifting event blending mindfulness and nature – Tuesday 14th May at 11am.

Residents, team, but also public at Cherry Hinton Care Home are in for a truly unique treat on Tuesday 14th May at 11am, as the garden will transform into a peaceful retreat for a very special session of Yoga with Alpacas.

Combining the calming benefits of gentle yoga with the soothing presence of alpacas from Gorefield Alpacas, this uplifting event promises to bring smiles, serenity, and a sense of fun to all involved. Guided by a qualified instructor, the session is tailored to be accessible for residents of all abilities, whether participating seated or standing.

The friendly alpacas, known for their gentle nature and therapeutic impact, will be roaming the garden during the session, offering a comforting connection to the natural world—something especially meaningful to those living in care.

Aga Clark, Business Development Manager at Cherry Hinton Care Home, warmly invites members of the local community to join in: “We’re thrilled to host this one-of-a-kind experience and would love to welcome members of the public to join us. Whether you’re a yoga enthusiast, an animal lover, or simply curious, come along and be part of a relaxing and joyful morning!”

Events like this are part of Cherry Hinton’s ongoing commitment to enhancing wellbeing through creative, engaging experiences that support both physical and emotional health. The team is excited to welcome residents, families, and staff to take part in what promises to be a joyful and memorable morning.

Come along, breathe deeply, and enjoy a little alpaca magic!