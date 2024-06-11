Wild Canvas, five week camping festival - an hour from Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The camping pop-up, renowned for festival vibes, will run across the summer and feature a new riverside sauna, Boutique Camping Village, free daily activities and a kids’ disco

Wild Canvas, the one-of-a-kind camping experience with a relaxed festival atmosphere is on sale for Summer 2024.

The five-week pop-up, now in its fifth year, is nestled within the picturesque riverside meadows of the historic Turvey House Estate in Bedfordshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running across the school holidays, from Thurs 25th July to Tuesday 27th August, the event is the perfect location for camping and relaxation. Guests can escape the everyday and immerse themselves in nature, music, creative arts and wellness. With a welcoming and relaxed ethos, the campsite is perfect for all ages.

Campsite

There is a range of activities on offer, free and paid, from dance classes to a drop-in kids’ crafts club and the ever-popular superhero kids’ disco. Coached paddle-boarding lessons are also available and many bring their own kayaks and paddle boards to cruise down the River Great Ouse, across the length of the site to make it to the bar!

This year, Wild Canvas will feature The Nest, a riverside well-being area, offering free morning activity sessions (from yoga to pilates, site runs and bootcamps), diverse classes throughout the day, a treatment tent and a new riverside sauna to complete the outdoor experience.

This is in addition to the new Canvas Social - a giant Kata Tipi tent which will host a range of kids’ activities, story-telling and talent shows as well as a rain-free seating area and evening social events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests have a choice of accommodation including traditional Tipis handmade in Glastonbury, modern Yurt-Tents, or Star Bell Tents as well as having the option of pitching their own tents or camper vans on generously spaced grass pitches. Tipis, Yurt-tents and Star Bell Tents sleep 4 people and come furnished with beds and bedding, complimentary outdoor fire pits and outdoor seating.

Bar & Courtyard

Another new feature is the new Boutique Camping Village, with a choice of five fully furnished Star Bell tents around a central seating area.

Campers can expect campsite staples and more from the on-site café including hot breakfasts, street food options, wood fired pizzas, DE NADAS empanadas and fresh wholesome salads. Wild HQ, the authentic courtyard bar will be serving local beers and ales alongside signature cocktails.

While Wild Canvas’ groovy playlists set the tone throughout the week, the weekends will come alive with an all-star roster of live DJs. Among the artists confirmed for 2024 are Patrick Forge, Abi Clarke, Dom Servini, Johnny Reckless, Handson Family, Earl Gateshead and The Mighty Zaf.

For the full list of activities, visit: wildcanvas.uk/activities/