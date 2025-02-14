Unlock the magic at Queensgate Shopping Centre free Wizard School Event

Get ready for a spellbinding adventure as Queensgate Shopping Centre invites wizards and witches of all ages to its free Wizard School Event on Sunday, 9 March!

Throughout the day, young wizards will have the chance to encounter mystical creatures, attend hands-on potion-making workshops, learn the art of spell-casting, and participate in a series of magical games and activities. As they progress through each enchanting stage of Wizard School, they’ll earn points towards their graduation. Upon successfully completing the journey, every participant will receive their very own Wizardry Certificate to proudly take home, a magical memento of their achievements!

“We’re thrilled to bring the magic of Wizard School to life,” says Verity Swinscoe-Wigmore, Marketing and Events Co-ordinator at Queensgate. “It’s a fantastic opportunity for families to immerse themselves in a world of spells, potions, and adventure, creating memories that will last a lifetime. We can’t wait to see young witches and wizards discover their magical potential!”

In addition to the magical activities, visitors can explore Queensgate’s wide range of shops and dining options, making it a fun-filled day for the whole family. Costumes are encouraged, so don’t forget your wizard robes, wands, and pointy hats to fully embrace the spirit of the event!

For more information about Queensgate Shopping Centre and upcoming events, visit www.queensgate-shopping.co.uk