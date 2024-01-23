Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With wet weather and high-water levels Tenter Hill Meadow RiverCare are calling on locals to join in and help protect their environment. This friendly volunteer group will be pulling on their boots and getting stuck in on Saturday 27th of January to remove litter from Tenter Hill Meadow, Stanground Lock, and nearby cycle paths.

If any volunteers are interested in helping, please meet us at The Hub Tenter Hill on Wessex Close, PE2 8HU on Saturday 27th of January at 10am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All equipment will be provided, please dress for the weather and wear sensible closed toe shoes. If you have a pair of gardening gloves, please bring these along!

Tenter Hill Meadow RiverCare

For more information head over to facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TenterHillRiverCare, or email: [email protected].

The RiverCare and BeachCare programme is delivered by Keep Britain Tidy in partnership with Anglian Water and with the aim of supporting local community groups who want to protect and enhance their local waterways and beaches.