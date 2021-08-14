Young performers ready to Razzle Dazzle you on a Peterborough stage

Kindred Drama and KYT present Chicago

KYT’s last show in August 2019, Legally Blonde, was a smash-hit with audiences and critics alike – and this year’s production of Chicago promises audiences another opportunity to watch the incredibly talented young company do their thing.

Many audiences will be familiar with the Oscar-winning movie version which starred Renee Zellwegger, Catherine Zeta Jones and Richard Gere which, like the stage version, tells the stories of Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, two infamous murderesses on Death Row of the Cook County Jail and their battle for popularity and success, all fuelled by jazz and liquor.

Its multi-award winning score features songs such as All That Jazz, Cell Block Tango and Razzle Dazzle by Kander and Ebb.

Paul Collings, director, said: ‘We are so excited to have our young people back on stage, where they belong, again.

“The last 18 months have been incredibly difficult for everyone and we hope that people will come and support the show and the cast.

“These young people have had their lives turned upside down in the past two years, so to have them back in a rehearsal room, doing what they love has been incredible. We’re really excited about bringing the show to Peterborough and its army of musical theatre lovers.”