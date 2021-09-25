When and where to see Elf The Musical in Peterborough

PODS are bringing ELF to The Cresset stage.

Based on the much-loved holiday movie starring Will Ferrell, get ready for the ultimate dose of Christmas cheer as PODS pull out all the jingle bells and whistles, complete with dancing Santas, spectacular flying sleighs, sparkling showtunes and ‘SNOW!’

Perfect for all the family, the show follows the story of Buddy, played by Scott Topping, the 30-year-old accidental elf who doesn’t realise he’s really a human.

As he towers over the rest of North Pole elves, bewildered at his failings as a toy maker, Buddy sets off on a quest to New York to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh reality that his dad is on the naughty list while his brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy resolves to win over his new family and help a heartless city rediscover the real meaning of Christmas.

The show revels in cheesy moments, romance and Christmas magic.

Elf the Musical follows on from Peterborough Operatic and Dramatic Society’s stellar run of award-winning productions from the sell-out success of Hairspray to their critically acclaimed Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. It’s also set to be one of the first festive productions to return to the city after the coronavirus pandemic and PODS are determined to come back with a bang.

PODS chairman Rob Bristow said: “After this difficult year or so, I think we’re all in need of a little bit of sparkle and magic in our lives again and we can’t wait for our regional premiere of Elf to give our audiences just that. Like so many theatre groups, professional and amateur, all around the country, we desperately missed not being able to put on a show last year because of restrictions so are incredibly excited to be taking to the stage again. And what better show to come back with than this big-hearted, cockle-warming, hug in a musical that is Elf.”

So don’t be a cotton-headed ninnymuggins... get your tickets now!

