Westwood are back on Peterborough stage with Made In Dagenham
Everything is Essex as Westwood Musical Society return to the stage next month with ‘Made in Dagenham.’
The group are back after a three-year absence when they perform at The Cresset from 16 – 20 May.
The show was originally scheduled to open on 24 March 2020, but just four days before curtain up the country was plunged into lockdown due to the pandemic and all theatres were closed.
Those dark days are now behind us, and Westwood Musical Society have regrouped, replacing some original cast members who have moved on in the interim period with new talent, and are now raring to go to again with a show inspired by a true story and based on the hit movie ‘Made in Dagenham’.
It follows the fortunes of factory machinist Rita O’Grady and the girls from the Dagenham car plant and their quest for equality for women.
With a laugh out loud script by Richard Bean (One Man, Two Guvnors, and The Hypocrite) it was dubbed the best British musical since Billy Elliott by The Stage when it hit the West End in 2014.
With some strong language, the show reflects life in the Ford car factory in the 1960s, where prejudice within the male-dominated management is rife, but the girls fight for what’s right and prove what friendship is all about.
Book online at cresset.co.uk or call the Cresset box office on 01733 265705.