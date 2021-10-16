The show goes on for Peterborough youngsters at stand-in venue

The new venue- The Undercroft

“Thankfully the damage was just limited to the Boizot Lounge, but the space is an integral part of the classes we offer to local students,” said Catherine Mayer, Director of TOP Theatre Productions who run the weekly classes in partnership with New Theatre Peterborough,

“Cancelling classes was not an option, so we needed to find a suitable temporary venue and fast.”

The Undercroft, based in Serpentine Green, ticked all the boxes. Spacious, vibrant and best of all, a fully working theatre space designed for community groups, drama workshops and live performances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Run by the Eastern Angles Theatre Company since 2016, The Undercroft also boasts seating for over 100 guests and a large front of house area perfect for welcoming friends and parents to watch the students perform.

Keely Mills, Peterborough Project Manager for Eastern Angles, said: “We are pleased that we are working with New Theatre Peterborough, supporting their wonderful academy until they can move back home again.

“It’s been a hard 18 months for us all and especially the arts, but we want to be part of that strong, creative comeback. By pulling our resources together and working with other arts organisations, we believe that this can happen. Plus, it’s been so rewarding to see the Undercroft full of young Peterborough talent and I am excited to see what NTA create in the near future.”

Whilst classes at The Undercroft are only a temporary measure until the full refurbishment of the Boizot Lounge is completed, Richie Doogan-Ross, Theatre Director of New Theatre Peterborough added: “Working with established practitioners like Eastern Angles is absolutely key to how we develop and nurture the next generation of arts performers and creatives.