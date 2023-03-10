Talented youngsters shine at theatre school festival

Peterborough Performing Arts drama festival at The Fleet, Fletton. Group of competitors.

Judge at the festival, held at The Fleet in Fletton, was renowned adjudicator Cherry Stephenson, a fellow from the Royal Society of the Arts and the the Guild of Drama Adjudicators.

Principal Mrs Michelle Dean said: “I couldn’t be prouder of the sheer amount of raw talent that was displayed. Our pupils train hard to be professional young performers but today they really did excel.”

Deputy Principal and Head of Drama, Megan Mcquaid added: “To see the hours of training pay off in-front of a highly thought of adjudicator who was overwhelmed with the volume of talent was so rewarding.

"We obviously know our pupils inside out but as a teacher I’ve learnt so much from watching them compete today.”

There was bronze silver and gold medals rewarded for the highest marked performances followed by four Outstanding Performer trophies for the four age groups.

Bonnie Dean (8), Ada Materson (9) and Daisy Cope (14) all received Outstanding Performer for individual pieces, while Ruby Hounsell and Megan Hounsell (16) received Exceptional Duo for a rendition of Wicked the Musical.

