Spend an evening with astronaut Tim Peake - and so many more famous faces in Peterborough

Kicking things off this month is the colourful and controversial judge from the popular TV dance show.

Here is what is in store:

CRAIG REVEL HORWOOD – The All Balls and Glitter Tour

The Cresset, March 25

The star of BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing is making his debut solo tour.

Join Craig as he talks about his life from Australia to the West End to Strictly, reveals a wealth of backstage gossip with his trademark wit and candour, and gives a very special performance of some of the music which has been the soundtrack to his career.

Age restriction: 16+

AN EVENING WUTH LAURENCE MARKS and MAURICE GRAN - Blokes of a Feather

Key Theatre, May 4

Forty years ago, Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran gave up their day jobs to become full-time comedy writers: their 40-year mission was to make millions laugh.

The following decades took them from Borehamwood to Pinewood via Hollywood. They created a hatful of hit TV shows, including: Shine On Harvey Moon, The New Statesman, Love Hurts, Goodnight Sweetheart, and, of course, Birds of a Feather.

Along the way, they won two BAFTAs and an Emmy and founded ALOMO Productions, one of the most successful TV production companies of the 1990s.

In the 21st century, Lo and Mo also found time to write for radio, theatre and the musical stage; Dreamboats and Petticoats, their first musical, was nominated for an Olivier Award..

Fans of their work can hear them share their memories of a remarkable career, and of the famous and infamous personalities they’ve fought with along the way, including: Frankie Howerd, Adam Faith, Zoe Wanamaker, Kate Winslet, Ray Winstone, Rik Mayall, Nick Lyndhurst, Warren Mitchell, Henry Winkler, Michael Winner, Michael Caine, Roger Moore, Cilla Black, and of course the birds of a feather, Linda, Pauline and Lesley.

There will be anecdotes, revelations, indiscretions, insights and lots of laughter, and plenty of classic video clips from their enormous back catalogue .

STEVE BACKSHALL - Ocean

The Cresset, May 7

Steve Backshall will be bringing the sea to the stage with his brand-new stage show Ocean, promising to make a splash with audiences of all ages.

Ocean is a love letter to the most exciting environment on our planet – and a great way to learn more about what we need to do to save our seas. Using stunts, experiments, props, cutting edge science and big screen footage from his two decades in TV, Steve will bring the icons of the Big Blue to life.

From Great Whites to great whales; seals to sardine shoals; this is a fantastic opportunity for all the family to dive deep into the wonderful world beneath the waves.

GRAEME HALL: THE DOGFATHER LIVE

New Theatre, May 16

The hugely popular and accomplished Graeme Hall (Channel 5’s Dogs Behaving (very) badly) is bringing his wisdom, charm and puppy prowess to New Theatre, Peterborough.

For the first time ever, dog and puppy owners will have the chance to seek advice from ‘Britain’s best dog trainer’ (The Telegraph) for all their canine concerns.

This specially crafted 90-minute show is full of tricks, memories, heart-warming surprises, and an exclusive Q &A, all presented in an intimate and relaxed live setting.

Graeme Hall is a Master Dog Trainer with the Guild Of Dog Trainers. With more than 10 years’ experience, a list of celebrity clients, and regular appearances on BBC Breakfast and ITV’s This Morning, Hall has built a glowing reputation on providing quick but long-lasting fixes to almost any dog behavioral problem.

Hall has one motto, ‘any dog, any age, any problem’ and now it’s your turn to be inspired, benefit from his expertise, and get your pooch back on track and trained for life.

TALKSPORT LIVE

New Theatre, May 26

Alan Brazil and Ray Parlour are the most lethal strike force on British radio.

Together on talkSPORT they’ve proven to be a hilarious double act and now you can see them live on stage together.

Both have lived life to the full both in their playing days and subsequently on and after their talkSPORT radio show.

Hear from both legends as they recount tales from the dressing room, from the studio, from their playing days, travels on international duty… and, of course, Cheltenham!

AN EVENING WITH SU POLLARD

Key Theatre, June 15

It is Su’s first ever “An Evening with...” tour where she will talk about her exceptional career, which is sure to be filled with laughter and a few tears. Su, who made her TV debut on Opportunity Knocks and is best known for her role as Peggy in the BAFTA Award-winning sitcom Hi-De-Hi, will also undertake a Q & A with the audience.

She has also appeared in the likes of Two Up Two Down, You Rang M’Lord, Call up The Stars, Oh Doctor Beeching, Gimme Gimme Gimme, Benidorm Christmas Special, Run For Your Wife, Hacker Time, Last Laugh In Vegas and Doctors, and has a host of West End credits.

TIM PEAKE: MY JOURNEY TO SPACE

New Theatre, September 13

Fasten your seatbelts and get ready for an awe-inspiring ride.

Tim Peake is a European Space Agency astronaut. In December 2015, he became the first British astronaut to visit the International Space Station to conduct a spacewalk (and run a marathon!) whilst orbiting Earth.

Tim will be your personal guide through life in space, with unprecedented access, breath-taking photographs, and never-before-seen incredible footage. It’s a fascinating insight into what it’s really like to be an astronaut; from training to launch, spacewalking to re-entry, Tim reveals the secrets, the science and the everyday wonders of how and why humans journey into space.

Sharing his passion for aviation, exploration and adventure, this is your chance to spend an evening with one of the world’s greatest living astronauts, and to rediscover the wonder of the place we call home.

GEORGE CLARKE - Life in Amazing Architecture

The Cresset, October v20

Architect and TV presenter George Clarke will be sharing stories from a Life In Amazing Architecture both on and off screen, giving fans a glimpse behind the scenes of George’s hit TV shows, including The Restoration Man, Amazing Spaces and latest venture Remarkable Renovations.

The show will include stunning audio-visual features, as George shares tales from his childhood, how he was inspired to pursue architecture, and how he stumbled into TV – as well as talking audiences through some of the architectural highlights of their local area.

Away from TV, George is an ambassador for housing-related charities including Shelter and The Prince’s Foundation for Building Community. He is a trustee for the Foundation Of Light and a patron for the Civic Trust Awards and Knights Youth Centre. He is also the founder of the ground-breaking home education charity MOBIE (Ministry of Building Innovation and Education.

LEVISON WOOD - The Art of Exploration

The Cresset, November 2

Join critically acclaimed author and explorer Levison Wood as he takes to the stage in this entertaining two-hour one-man show.

Levison will be sharing his experiences and learnings from a lifetime of travel, from his army career and the front-lines of Afghanistan to his photo-journalism assignments in the Congo and Nepal, as well as world-renowned expeditions through some of the most testing environments on earth, including the Nile, Himalayas and the Arabian peninsula.

Levison will reveal the lessons he has learnt on the road and how we can all benefit from applying the philosophy of travel and the art of exploration to our normal everyday routines, so we can achieve a positive mindset and get things done.

By sharing his fascinating anecdotes and honest experiences, along with photography and footage from his extensive travels, Levison hopes to inspire the audience to embark on their own journeys – whether through travel or day-to-day life.

