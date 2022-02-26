Shrek The Musical coming to a Peterborough theatre

PODS are bringing Shrek to The Cresset

The PODS Shrek-tacular comes on the back of its critically-acclaimed production of Elf the Musical, at the same venue in November last year.

“Once upon a time, there was a little Ogre named Shrek....” And so begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing quest alongside a wise-cracking donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue.

Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and more than a dozen other misfits, and you’ve got a production that turns the world of fairytales upside down in an all-singing, all-dancing must-see musical comedy.

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks animation film, Shrek the musical is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure, featuring all new songs and a side-splitting story guaranteed to delight audiences of all ages.

Following the sell-out success of Hairspray and its acclaimed productions of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Elf, multi-award-winning group, PODS is thrilled to present the regional première of this stunning show from May 24-28 at The Cresset, 7.30pm nightly with Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.