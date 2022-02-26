Shrek The Musical coming to a Peterborough theatre
The latest blockbuster off the Peterborough Operatic and Dramatic Society conveyor belt is Shrek The Musical, which is set to thrill audiences at The Cresset in May.
The PODS Shrek-tacular comes on the back of its critically-acclaimed production of Elf the Musical, at the same venue in November last year.
“Once upon a time, there was a little Ogre named Shrek....” And so begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing quest alongside a wise-cracking donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue.
Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and more than a dozen other misfits, and you’ve got a production that turns the world of fairytales upside down in an all-singing, all-dancing must-see musical comedy.
Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks animation film, Shrek the musical is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure, featuring all new songs and a side-splitting story guaranteed to delight audiences of all ages.
Following the sell-out success of Hairspray and its acclaimed productions of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Elf, multi-award-winning group, PODS is thrilled to present the regional première of this stunning show from May 24-28 at The Cresset, 7.30pm nightly with Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.
Ticket details from www.cresset.co.uk