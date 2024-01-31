Seats go in at Peterborough's Cresset Theatre ahead of sell out Sarah Millican gigs
The seats are nearly in place at a Peterborough theatre as top stand up comedian Sarah Millican prepares for two sell out performances in the city.
Every seat at The Cresset Theatre is being replaced this month as part of a major revamp of the venue – and work has been taking place to ensure that all 876 seats are ready for the weekend.
The work is part of a £5.1 million project, which will also see major work carried out on the roof. Improvements are also being planned back stage, with LED lighting being installed, as well as better facilities for disabled visitors.
Penny Hansen, from the theatre, said: “The seats have been in place for about 30 years, and they are showing it.
“We have been working throughout the month to take them out and get the theatre ready.
"Some of the seats have been donated to an am dram group in the north of the country, so it is nice to see them getting a new lease of life.”
The new seats will get their first outing on Friday, for the Country Superstars show, before Sarah appears on Saturday and Sunday.
For more information on what shows are at the Cresset, visit https://www.cresset.co.uk/