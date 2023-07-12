Search for new theatre space in Peterborough as The Undercroft closes

Theatre groups and other artists across Peterborough are mourning the loss of The Undercroft theatre space at Serpentine Green shopping centre which is closing for re-development after almost a decade.

The space – used especially by young people in the city – will close at the end of September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ipswich-based Eastern Angles Theatre Company has been running their satellite venue The Undercroft for nearly ten years, leasing it from O&H Hampton by mutual agreement, to make available a very flexible space for a wide range of artistic activity.

River Lane, the first production at The Undercroft

The space is now due to be redeveloped into a family leisure opportunity complete with a café, bowling, and other facilities.

Along with their colleagues in the Peterborough Cultural Alliance, Eastern Angles is working to help existing users of The Undercroft to find new venues for upcoming programmed rehearsals and shows.

Since they first started working in Peterborough in 2008, Eastern Angles has become a driving force in the arts and culture landscape of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2014 they agreed with O&H Hampton to transform some empty shop units in the lower floor rotunda area of Serpentine Green into a performance space – starting with River Lane (2014), a show headed by a community cast that was described as a “love letter to Peterborough”.

The Undercroft is to close

The doors were also opened to other local organisations such as Lamphouse Theatre, Korp (The Undercroft’s resident artist), Mask Theatre, URock, The Revellers Theatre Company, Stamford College and The Young Actors Company along with many visiting companies running Research and Development projects.

Just in the past year The Undercroft was in active use for over 2276 hours, with nearly 1500 participants using the space and over 6700 audience members experiencing work rehearsed, performed or created at the venue.

Speaking about the announcement, Eastern Angles’ Artistic Director Ivan Cutting said: “Our association with O&H Hampton in running The Undercroft has been a great success and a testament to the burgeoning creativity of Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The users of the space and Eastern Angles’ Peterborough Project Officer Keely Mills have worked so hard over the past decade to make The Undercroft such a positive asset for the city as a relaxed and free space for artists and performers to develop their work.

"If you know a space they can call their new Peterborough home – do get in touch!”

Lee Collins, Senior Development Manager from O&H added: “Myself and the team at O&H are very proud that we played a part in the success story that is Eastern Angles.

"The work they have delivered in the community and arts space for Hampton and Peterborough as a whole has been fantastic and we have all enjoyed the feature productions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our partnership with Eastern Angles has helped to ensure that Hampton has continued to thrive as a community. We wish them all the success for the future.”