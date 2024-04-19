Sadler's Wells Theatre performances for Peterborough youngsters

​The 4-17-year-olds were all pupils at Peterborough Performing Arts, which runs dance, drama and vocal classes at Nene Park Academy on Saturdays.

In front of an audience of 1,500 they performed medleys from The Little Mermaid and Annie, with talented vocalists Daisy Cope, Ruby Hounsell, Lyla Hendry and Imogen Cloke singing solos.

Principal Michelle Dean said: “ It was an early but exciting 7.00am start. Arriving at the theatre they had a practice run straight into sequin studded costumes for the 1.00pm show. The children were all buzzing with excitement throughout the whole day and gained so much experience from the professional production.

“The talk of the half time interval was the outrageously showbiz Little Mermaid costumes they adorned.

“Every child was exceptional on as well as off stage, a credit to their parents and our school.”

