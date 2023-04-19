News you can trust since 1948
Review: Mamma Mia! Thank you for the music(al)

​Hard to believe that Mamma Mia! has been smashing box office records around the world for more than two decades – and yet shows no signs of letting up.

By Brad Barnes
Published 19th Apr 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 11:33 BST
MAMMA MIA! UK & International TourMAMMA MIA! UK & International Tour
It is a glorious celebration of the music of ABBA, and on the evidence of the opening night at Peterborough’s New Theatre, city audiences are in for an absolute treat this week.

We are talking two hours of instantly recognisable songs that are cross generational – performed superbly with terrific musicianship too – cleverly, humorously, emotionally woven into a story that has spawned two Hollywood blockbusters.

There’s holiday romance, friendships, love, marriage and the complications those things bring, set around a taverna on a Greek Island.

MAMMA MIA! UK & International TourMAMMA MIA! UK & International Tour
It is fun and its feelgood factor is off the scale.

Sophie is getting married and unbeknown to her mum, Donna, she has added her three possible dads (it’s not that complicated) to the guestllst. Which is where the fun begins.

Jess Michelmore shines bright as the bride-to-be on a quest to tie the knot and find out about her parentage. She really delivers and has a great voice that does justice to the songs.

Sara Poyzer as the mother-of-the bride is on another level too. A great stage presence, wonderful voice and just seems so comfortable in a demanding role she has played for years on tour and the West End.

MAMMA MIA! UK & International TourMAMMA MIA! UK & International Tour
And they are well supported – there are lots of great moments for the “dads” and the terrific ensemble is full of energy.

You can see Mamma Mia! until Saturday, April 22, tickets and show times at www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

