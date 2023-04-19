Review: Mamma Mia! Thank you for the music(al)

MAMMA MIA! UK & International Tour

It is a glorious celebration of the music of ABBA, and on the evidence of the opening night at Peterborough’s New Theatre, city audiences are in for an absolute treat this week.

We are talking two hours of instantly recognisable songs that are cross generational – performed superbly with terrific musicianship too – cleverly, humorously, emotionally woven into a story that has spawned two Hollywood blockbusters.

There’s holiday romance, friendships, love, marriage and the complications those things bring, set around a taverna on a Greek Island.

It is fun and its feelgood factor is off the scale.

Sophie is getting married and unbeknown to her mum, Donna, she has added her three possible dads (it’s not that complicated) to the guestllst. Which is where the fun begins.

Jess Michelmore shines bright as the bride-to-be on a quest to tie the knot and find out about her parentage. She really delivers and has a great voice that does justice to the songs.

Sara Poyzer as the mother-of-the bride is on another level too. A great stage presence, wonderful voice and just seems so comfortable in a demanding role she has played for years on tour and the West End.

And they are well supported – there are lots of great moments for the “dads” and the terrific ensemble is full of energy.

