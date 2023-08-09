Review: Lady In The Van at Tolethorpe Hall

The Lady In The Van at Tolethorpe Hall

​It is very fitting, as throughout the two-hours-plus of The Lady In The Van, in the brilliant outdoor setting at Tolethorpe Hall, Angela Harris, as the aforementioned Miss Shepperd, provides most of the laughs.

The actress is a real force, with great comedic timing leaving you hanging on every word and movement on stage. Her monologues are memorable.

Her character is described as “bigoted, blinkered, cantakerous, devious, unforgiving, self-centred, rank and rude” and she absolutely convinces!

The play, a West End and cinema hit, tells the story of how in the 1970s the eccentric old woman parked her van in playwright Alan Bennett’s garden “for three months” and ended up staying for 15 years.

Cleverly there are two Alans.

Alan One (Paul Beasley) is centre stage, in the thick of the proceedings, while Alan Two (Steve Cunningham) is predominantly in the house, interacting only with his other self and speaking directly to the audience like a narrator.

There is a little poetic licence, evident from Alan Two’s frequent interruptions: “You didn’t really say that!”

Both Alans deliver a vocal tone and mannerisms – plus attire and hair – most would associate with the great man. In their own ways excellent performances too.

And they are well supported, particularly by David Fensom and Lucie Swannell – the ghastly neighbours Rufus and Pauline.

Wonderfully funny while at times quite poignant. Terrific stuff once more from Stamford Shakespear Company.