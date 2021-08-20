Review: Chicago is not to be missed

Kindred Drama and KYT present Chicago, which runs until Saturday

Giving their rendition of the longest running American musical in Broadway history, the key Youth Theatre annual summer production takes you to the glitzy 1920s and is based on the real life stories of troubled young women taken in by crime and showbusiness.

Hitting all the right notes, every song was performed well but fan favourites Cell Block Tango, All That Jazz and Razzle Dazzle had the audience in rapturous applause.

The entire cast brought buckets of energy and charisma to their roles; a special mention to Louis Glasby, playing Amos Hart who embodied the character perfectly and you couldn’t help but feel sorry for.

Leading ladies Amelia Glendinning and Maisie Ellis, who played Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, were outstanding. The pair both showcased their impressive vocal talent and range and every number was faultless. Not a detail was missed by both in their character mannerisms and body language.

The immersive lighting takes you to 1920s Chicago. The cast -who make their presence known effortlessly on the stage - were synchronised in their dance numbers and made full use of the theatre. Megan Swales who played Hunyak (Katalin Helinski), the Hungarian convict with a death sentence who protested her innocence, danced en pointe which appeared effortless.