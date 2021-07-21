Peterborough theatres prepare to safely welcome back capacity audiences

Pictured: Richie Doogan-Ross, The New Theatre, Penny Hansen, The Cresset and Jag Singh,

The New Theatre on Broadway, The Cresset in Bretton and The Key Theatre on Peterborough Embankment have been working together to develop a consistent set of protocols, ensuring that no matter which venue you visit you can be assured of their commitment to safety.

All three venues have signed up to the theatre industry’s See It Safely scheme, which ensures theatres undertake all necessary steps to comply with current guidance and provide a covid-secure venue.

Richie Doogan-Ross, Theatre Director at the New Theatre said: “This has been a fantastic opportunity for all three theatres to work together, we’re all facing similar challenges at the moment so we have plenty to talk about! As we get ready to open our doors in August it’s a great opportunity to let our customers know what to expect.”

At The Cresset, Penny Hansen, Head of Commercial Activity is optimistic about audiences returning “We’ve had a lot of questions from customers of course, but people are very supportive. We’re seeing a lot of people continuing to take precautions when visiting the building including wearing face coverings, which shows that people really do want to feel safe, and we’re committed to helping reinforce that for our audiences.”

Key Theatre General Manager, Jag Singh was equally positive: “We already know audiences are keen to get back to the theatre, and it’s great that we’ve been able to do this work to let people know that the city is open for business, and it’s safe to come out. This kind of collaboration is exactly what City Culture is about, working together as we deliver our services across Peterborough. We’re looking forward to a busy autumn season!”

The customer safety commitment includes:

• Enhanced cleaning, ventilation & sanitation

• Continued provision of hand sanitiser stations

• Strongly encouraging the wearing of face coverings

• Strongly encouraging the use of the NHS Check-in app