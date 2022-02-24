Peterborough theatres are celebrating local talent

Encore present their dance showcase on Saturday at The Cresset

The productions will celebrate the skills and talents of young dancers, singers and actors across a wide range of disciplines, some solely to parents and others to the wider general public at both the Key Theatre and The Cresset.

For many it will be a first opportunity to perform since the pandemic brought dance and drama classes to a shuddering halt almost two years ago.

Penny Hansen, Head of Cresset Commercial Activities, said: “We’re proud to support young people’s performing arts, and to host many local dance and performance schools alongside our own events as well as groups such as Rare productions who offer open audition opportunities for young people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hebden School of Dance

“The experience of performing on our stage as part of a full production is one which we know our young performers have missed over the last couple of years so it’s great to see so many organisations staging live events at The Cresset in 2022.”

The shows featuring local talent get under way on Saturday, and here is what to expect.

Encore Dance 2022

Saturday, February 26, The Cresset

Young performers at a previous Tu Danse show

Werrington-based Encore Dance Academy present their 2022 Dance Showcase.... and it is the year of Legends & Anthems for the Encore Dance Academy dancers.

They can’t wait to get back on The Cresset stage again and perform to some legendary tunes.

Enjoy a high energy show to some amazing songs from Adele, Queen, Kylie, Elton John and many more!

Seasons of Change

The KYT summer musical in 2019 - Legally Blonde

Key Theatre, March 9

Created by the Level 3 Dance students at Peterborough College and dance lecturer Gemma McDowell, this piece is an episodic, structural creation which collectively merges the essence of the Seasons and the changes we as Humans face during the 4 different periods. Showcasing dance styles such as Jazz, Contemporary, Street, Commercial, lyrical and ballet, this dance production is one that all of the family can enjoy.

Beatles School Singing Day Concert

March 8 and 9, The Cresset

Organised once more by Peterborough Sings, for parents, schools taking part on March 8: Lime Academy Parnwell, St Augustine’s Cof E Junior School, St John’s Church School; and Dogsthorpe Academy.

March 9: Peterborough Youth Choir; Old Fletton Primary School; and Hampton Hargate Primary School.

Tu Danse Showcase - From The Ashes

March 12 and 13, The Cresset

Tu Danse Studios in Newark Road – home to dance classes ranging in ages from 18 months to 80 years, in everything from Ballet to Tap, Jazz to Street – are celebrating their 15th year of opening with four performances across the two days.

Titled From The Ashes , the show celebrates the teachers, students and families of Tu Danse and their resilience and support for each other during what has been a very difficult couple of years.

The young performers are thrilled to finally be able to hold their comeback show which will be a celebration of Dance and Musical Theatre.

RARE Productions Presents Aladdin

March 17-19, The Cresset

RARE are the UK’s largest youth musical theatre company with over a decade of experience and more than 200 productions performed – their latest show brings an Arabian night to Peterborough!

When street rat Aladdin frees a genie from a lamp, he finds his wishes granted.

However, he soon finds that the evil Kazeer has other plans for the lamp – and for Princess Jasmine. But can Aladdin save Princess Jasmine and his love for her after she sees that he isn’t quite what he appears to be?

A great musical for all the family with a huge local cast and some amazing show tunes as well!

EB Dance presents ‘Live in Living Colour’

March 20, The Cresset

The Bretton-based Elizabeth Boardman School of Dance is thrilled to present its students in their 2022 showcase – Live in Living Colour!

From sassy street dance routines to graceful ballet dancers they have a fantastic show lined up.

The students are all so excited to be back on stage doing what they love – so take your seat and enjoy the show!

The Hebden School of Dancing - Fantasy Showcase 2022

March 27, The Cresset

Talented young performers from The Hebden School of Dancing, based at the PE1 Retail Park, showcase all dance styles to soundtracks from some of the most memorable movies, books and musicals.

Across two shows on the day, 260 youngsters will be taking part.

Find a Partner

March 25 and 26, Key Theatre

‘Find a Partner!’ by Miriam Battye is ‘Love Island’ scrutinised through a ‘Black Mirror’ style lens as a group of young people compete to publicly couple up and fall in love forever, or die...

Facilitated by a group of ‘influencers’ the group sign up to the ‘game’ while the rest of us watch, enthralled, judging and commenting the whole time, as the play asks the questions, what does it really mean to love someone, does it have to be forever and does it have to be only one person?

Kindred Drama’s KYT are back, taking part in a brand new National Theatre Connections Project! Exploring the disposable nature of celebrity, what it means to form meaningful relationships in 2022 and how far we will go for a bit of fame and success.

Directed by Milo Mathews the cast of ‘Find a Partner!’ take you, the audience, on a live “television” experience. This enthralling television/theatre hybrid comes to life in the Key’s own makeshift television studio.

Matilda Jr. The Musical

May 31 and June 1, Key Theatre

And it is more from Kindred Drama and KYT who are presenting the worldwide smash-hit musical MATILDA JR.

Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, this Tony Award-winning musical tells the story of Matilda, an extraordinary girl who, armed with a wonderful spirit and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her destiny.

Packed with high energy dance numbers and memorable tunes, Matilda is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of a special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

Some of the most notable songs include “Naughty,” “When I Grow Up,” and “Revolting Children”.

Jesus Christ Superstar

August 17-20, Key Theatre

This year’s summer musical extravaganza from Kindred Drama will seethe Key Youth Theatre (KYT) in Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Jesus Christ Superstar.