Peterborough theatre pulls Russian State Ballet performances
Performances by the Russian State Ballet next month have been pulled from Peterborough New Theatre’s schedule in light of the sitation in Ukraine.
A spokesman for Selladoor, which operates the theatre in Broadway, said: “In light of the ongoing situation in the Ukraine, the New Theatre will no longer be presenting either of the Russian State Ballet of Siberia performances which were previously scheduled for 22 and 23 March 2022.
“Ticket holders for these performances will automatically receive a full refund, and do not need to contact the theatre.
“We appreciate that the artists involved in this production are not responsible for the actions of the Russian government,
and we did not reach this decision lightly.
“However, we consider it important that we play our own small part in the international condemnation of the violence in the region. New Theatre Peterborough, and all at Selladoor Venues, stand in support of the people of Ukraine.”