Peterborough theatre group swaps Shakespeare for Marlowe to bring you Faustus

See Faustus from July 11-15

Faustus is famously the show that features the seven deadly sins. Written by Shakespeare’s contemporary Marlowe, it tells the story of titular character Dr Faustus, who is consumed by a desire for knowledge, as he turns to the dark magical arts and makes a pact with the devil, offering up his own soul for 24 years of unlimited power.

As Faustus signs in blood and revels in his new found mastery of magic, the clock begins its inevitable countdown.

With a new venue comes some exciting features. This year, audiences will be asked to bring their own chairs or blankets, making the space comfortable and accessible for all.

For any audience members who like to live the pool life, the Lido will have a limited number of deckchairs available to hire each night for £5 on a first come, first served basis.

The Lido cafe will also be open for pre show and interval treats.

With hauntingly beautiful scenes, dark comedy, an atmospheric soundtrack, spirits, sins and even a dragon, this outdoor summer spectacular is not to be missed.

