New Theatre in Broadway got an 80s makeover with staff showing the way by dressing up in outfits reflecting the decade that gave us the original film.

There were Smash Hits posters featuring stars of the show - Jake Quickenden and Darren Day - , a giant Rubiks Cube, themed drinks and some nostalgic music videos to get theatregoers in the mood.

Read the Footloose review HERE . See the show until Saturday.

1. Footloose Gala Night Footloose gala evening at the New Theatre. EMN-220317-094906009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Footloose Gala Night Footloose gala evening at the New Theatre. EMN-220317-094716009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Footloose Gala Night Footloose gala evening at the New Theatre. EMN-220317-094855009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Footloose Gala Night Footloose gala evening at the New Theatre. EMN-220317-094917009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales