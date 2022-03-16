Footloose The Musical: Do yourself a favour - cut loose and enjoy the show

Footloose which is on at New Theatre in Peterborough until Saturday. Photos: Mark Senior

Well, on the evidence of the opening night of Footloose The Musical at Peterborough New Theatre last night, a wonderfully toe-tappingly, uplifting and entertaining two and a half hours - and a well-deserved standing ovation.

It is the tale of city boy Ren, who moves to a hick town where dancing is banned, thanks to the controlling Reverend Moore.

It is an all-action performance from Joshua Hawkins as the new kid in town who is on course for romance with Preacher’s daughter Ariel, the excellent Lucy Munden on her professional debut, and collision course with her father..

Darren Day has one hell of a West End CV - and you can add Footloose to the eye-popping list of shows he has shone in.

He has spoken about the role of Reverend Moore being on his bucket list, and while he can undoubtedly sing - Heaven Help Me was my pick - it is his stage presence which I found quite mesmerising.

His sermon-like delivery, and the amazing lighting creating a sombre atmosphere, really brought his holier-than-thou character to life every time he came on stage.

Contrast that with Jake Quickenden of X-Factor fame, whose presence lit up the auditorium. He was outstanding as the very likeable, dim, hulking Willard and was at the heart of the best comedic moments in the show; his Mama Says was an unexpected highlight.

A few of the lesser scenes spoiled the flow for me, and the actors playing instruments on stage took a little getting used to (although the music was stunning).

But the high points reached great heights: Ariel’s Holding Out For A Hero which left Willard stripped down to gold, shiny hotpants, was another level; Let’s Hear It For The Boy from Rusty (Oonagh Cox) was terrific; and last but not least the unmistakable Footloose really had the audience in the mood to “cut loose” - which they did with great enthusiasm during the finale when we got to hear all the best bits once more.

Footloose runs until Saturday and tickets are available from www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

