Peterborough comedy festival is two nights of fun

It kicks off on Sunday, August 29 when your MC for the night will be Daliso Chaponda who rose to fame a couple of years agon Britain’s Got Talent.

The writer, creator, and host of his Rose d’Or nominated BBC Radio 4 show Citizen of Nowhere will keeping you entertained before each of the evening’s three headline acts perform.

On the bill are Darren Harriott - a double Edinburgh Award nominee.Darren’s TV includes; host of Live At The Apollo and Dog Ate My Homework, team captain on Guessable and series regular on Don’t Hate the Playaz.

Barbara Nice is a Stockport housewife, cleaner to the stars, Take A Break reader and Britain’s Got Talent star. She is also the creation of award-winning comedian and theatre director Janice Connolly (Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights).

Completing Sunday’s bill is Mark Watson - an Edinburgh Festival award winner and Time Out critic’s choice. His recent TV credits include QI, Taskmaster, and Bear Grylls’ Celebrity Island. He has also appeared on Mock The Week, Celebrity Pointless, Have I Got News For You, Would I Lie To You?, Live At The Apollo and Channel 4’s Comedy Gala.

On Monday, Justin Moorhouse steps into the MC role.

You will recognise him from Live At The Apollo, Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled, Celebrity Mastermind and Coronation Street.

A series regular on The News Quiz, The Premier League Show and 5Live’s Fighting Talk. Justin is also hosting a weekly BBC Manchester Radio show.

On the bill is the instantly recognisable Hal Cruttenden.

One of the top touring stand-up comedians working in the UK, Hal has made several appearances on Live At The Apollo, Have I Got News For You, The Royal Variety Performance, Would I Lie To You, The One Show, The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice and The Apprentice: You’re Fired.

Luisa Omielan is the first British comedian to ever receive a BAFTA Breakthrough Award for comedy, and already has three ground-breaking hit shows under her belt. She is uplifting, thought provoking, ahead-of-the-times and damn funny.

Last but not least there is Andrew Maxwell, who has appeared on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here., He is also the recognisable voice of MTV’s hit show Ex On The Beach, as well as being a regular on Radio 4 as the host of Welcome To Wherever You Are, and The News Quiz.

