Peterborough Choir gets ready for a big year ahead

A Spring concert centred on Bach, Haydn and Tippett, and The Genius of Vivaldi in June, was followed In November by the choir singing Mozart’s Requiem with the London Classical Choir, in the Capital, to raise money for homelessness projects including Peterborough’s Light Project. They rounded things of with a Christmas Carol concert at Brookside Methodist Church.

The choir (formerly known as the Peterborough Choral Society) is now working on a programme of French choral music, including the well-known Faure Requiem, ready for a concert this Spring.

June will see the choir at Thorney Abbey for a summer concert with a strawberry tea.

“Everyone is enjoying singing, and performing concerts encouraged and inspired by Matthew Watts, the Music Director,” said publicity manager Mary Lawrence. “New members, irrespective of experience, are very welcome. In particular, the choir needs more men and singers with lower voices. Choir members are ready to help new members.”

Anyone who is interested in joining or finding out more can contact the choir through the website, https://peterboroughchoir.com/ or go along to a rehearsal. The choir meets every Tuesday during term time, 7.15pm at St Andrew’s Church, Ledbury Road, Netherton.