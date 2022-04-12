Peterborough brothers in the limelight at theatre world’s Olivier Awards ceremony
It was a proud moment for Peterborough mum Anita Winter when her two sons, Jason and James, both performed at the prestigious Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday.
The talented brothers are both seasoned West End performers - Jason is currently appearing in Frozen at the Theatre Royal, and James in Dear Evan Hansen at the Noel Coward Theatre - and both shows were nominated.
Not only were they invited to the ceremony, Jason performed with the Frozen cast in the opening number and James with the Dear Evan Hansen cast at the end of the show.
“It was a great show and I was a very proud mum to see them both there and performing,” said Anita, who runs the Tu Danse Studios of dance and performing arts in Newark Road, and was watching on TV.
“They are both in the same industry but are very different performers and never in the same shows - Jason is assistant dance captain in Frozen and will move into choreography, whereas James is a more an actor and traditional musical theatre performer.
“So to see then on the same stage, in the same theatre, on the same night was amazing.
“It is something like 18 years since they both appeared on stage together - at the Key Theatre in Peterborough when they were both in the original Key Youth Theatre.
“I told them to enjoy it because it might not happen again.”
Jason, who has appeared in the likes of Kinky Boots, Cats, Chicago, Wicked, Matilda and Flashdance, has been to the awards ceremony before. But for James - who lists Les Miserables, Shrek and The Jersey Boys on his CV - it was his first time.