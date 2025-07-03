Outdoor theatre in Peterborough Cathedral cloisters

Live In The Cloisters returns with two performances

Family fun and a Jane Austen classic are to be staged on the same day outdoors at Peterborough Cathedral – Live In The Cloisters.

Dot Productions are behind both performances, on August 25, starting at 3pm with the fun-packed Robin Hood.

Come and meet Robin and his Gang as they battle against the evil Sheriff of Nottingham and steal from the rich to give to the poor. Backed by Prince John, the Sheriff holds Nottingham in the grip of high taxes, can Robin finally stop them from ruining everything and set the people of Nottingham free?

With the merry men at the ready, and help from a certain young maid, the battle is on.

From songs around the campfire to archery competitions and sword fights the story of Robin Hood is brought to life in a fun and entertaining way for all generations and fans of this adventurous legend.

Full of memorable characters, silliness, songs and charm this production is an hour of pure escapism which will leave all the family with a smile on their face!

Then at 7pm, Dot bring you Sense & Sensibility.

2025 marks the 250th anniversary year of Jane Austen, and what better way to celebrate her life than to delve into the world of one of her finest novels.

The Dashwood sisters have a very different approach to their love lives. Elinor has much more Sense, but Marianne has a great deal of Sensibility.

Whilst uninterested in the affections of a middle-aged man Marianne just can’t help herself when a dashing young hero appears on the scene.

Heroes, heartbreak and debonair villains, all topped off with a dashing duel, will remind you why Austen was a master of her craft.

A cast of five actors and Dot’s renowned comedic style make this comedy of manners a production not to be missed.

Ticket details at www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk