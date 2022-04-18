New soul musical set for Peterborough stage

The Soul Sisters

Packed with heart and soul, the new show stars Amelle Berrabah (Sugababes), Nicole Faraday (Bad Girls) and Wendi Harriott (The Voice) as Dionne, Monique and Rachael otherwise known as 80s chart topping trio ‘The Fabulettes’

Join the three friends during a visit to a classic holiday camp Soul Weekender, as they seek to reclaim that elusive closeness they once shared as starry-eyed teens. They face the real, honest truths and express themselves in the only way they know how – through the very music that brought them together and took them to the top of the charts.

Can they pull off a performance of a lifetime

Do they still have what it takes?

Is their bond strong enough to overcome their flaws?

Can they forgive and forget and remain soul sisters?

Inspired by the greatest soul music of all time, Soul Sisters is the funky feel-good original musical from writer David Kent, directed by the acclaimed multi-award-winning comedienne, respected writer and director Angie Le Mar. Le Mar, the first black female stand-up on the British Comedy circuit with a career spanning three decades, said: “I am truly honoured to be directing this amazing musical. I grew up listening to soul music, it was not only the soundtrack to my life but to many people’s lives. David Kent the writer of Soul Sisters has given us a great relatable story of sisterhood, friendship, and so much more. This production will hit you on so many levels from beginning to end. If you love music, love soul and the memories, you’ll love Soul Sisters.”

Leading the cast is former Sugababe Amelle, who, during her time in the line-up for the much-loved girl band, scored international chart success with Push The Button and About You Now. The Sugababes gained multiple BRIT Award nominations and industry recognition as one of the UK’s leading female vocal groups.

When asked about joining the original cast of Soul Sisters she said: “When I read the script, I knew I wanted to be in this amazing show instantly. “I understand the dynamics of being in a girl band, the unspoken bond, the friendship, the respect for one another and knowing what the other is feeling with just a simple look. “The character I play is Dionne, a flirtatious, confident woman. “Although she is quite far away from who I am as a person, it’s a very exciting role to play”

Also joining the cast is Bad Girls and Emmerdale star Nicole who has previously toured in the UK as Eva Cassidy in the critically acclaimed Eva Cassidy Story who said: “As a former cast member of both Bad Girls and Bad Girls the Musical, I am very used to working with an all female cast, and delighted to be a part of this new exploration of the ‘sisterhood’ and the close bond that friendship amongst women brings. “The music is amazing, the storyline crackles along with twists and turns and the girls are fabulous. I am uber excited to tour this show and give the audience a moving, fun and musical night out.”

Completing the trio is Wendi,who came to the public’s attention with her powerhouse vocals on ITV’s The Voice and has worked alongside some of the biggest names in the music industry including Rod Stewart and Jennifer Hudson.

Matt Brinkler, executive producer at RED Entertainment, said: “Bringing new musicals and comedy to theatres all over the country is our passion at RED Entertainment. This show is an absolute corker. It’s the British answer to the Dreamgirls and the biggest touring musical of 2022. With a brand-new score full of soul and a fantastic rollercoaster of a story packed with both hilarious and heart-warming moments, we know audiences will be up on their feet across the UK.”

Experience what it feels like to turn back the clock with your best friends.

Let your soul sing out and book your tickets today at www.cresset.co.uk