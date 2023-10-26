Nativity! A chance for youngsters to sparkle and shine at The Cresset

Some of the cast of Nativity! The Musical in rehearsal

Every child in every school has one Christmas wish, to star in a Nativity, and at St Bernadette’s School they’re attempting to mount a musical version! Only trouble is, teacher Mr Maddens has promised that a Hollywood producer is coming to see the show to turn it into a film.

Join him, his teaching assistant the crazy Mr Poppy, hilarious children and a whole lot of sparkle and shine as they struggle to make everyone’s Christmas wish come true.

This feel-good family show is the work of The Cresset and CATS (Cresset Arts & Theatre School) and runs from November 1-4.

Cresset Performing Arts Development Officer, and Nativity choreographer, Monique Benoiton-Smith said: “It has been an intense yet fantastic rehearsal period working with these amazing young performers. Working alongside experienced actors and directors has helped these young people to grow in confidence, develop their skills and create their own characters to bring this show to life.”

Feel-good, funny and full of yuletide joy, Nativity! The Musical features all of the favourite sing-a- long hits from the films including Sparkle and Shine, Nazareth, One Night One Moment and She’s She’s the Brightest Star.